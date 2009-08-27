The New Big Mac Index

We’ve always liked the Economist’s Big Mac Index. It’s an easily understandable and hunger-inducing guide to how purchasing power varies globally.



A recent UBS report takes it a step further, showing how much time it takes to earn the price of the famed double-decker in 73 cities: You’ll have lunch in about 12 minutes in Chicago or Tokyo, but if you’re in Jakarta or Nairobi, it takes more than two hours.

Chart: Economist.com

