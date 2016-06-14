The new best restaurant in the world is Italian

Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore. Photo: Sally Webb.

His signature dish is five Parmesan cheeses of different ages and last year, Italian chef Massimo Bottura opened a soup kitchen called Refettorio Ambrosiano in Milan.

Now his Italian restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena – the home of Luciano Pavarotti and Enzo Ferrari – has been named the best on the planet in the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants, announced in New York on Monday night.

Bottura beat Spanish rival and last year’s No. 1 El Celler de Can Roca (now at No. 2) to the top spot, having been in the top six for the last six years.

New York’s Eleven Madison Avenue is at No. 3, with Peru’s Central in Lima at No. 4 and former best restaurant Noma in Copenhagen sliding down to No. 5.

Australia’s sole entry was once again Melbourne restaurant Attica run by Ben Shewry, down one place to 33, giving Australia just three restaurants in the top 100. Sepia in Sydney, listed at 84 last year, did not make the cut.

Expatriate Australian chef Brett Graham’s The Ledbury in London climbed six places to No. 14, while fellow Australian David Thompson’s Bangkok restaurant Nahm is at No. 37. Another expat doing well is Perth chef David Pynt, whose Australian BBQ restaurant in Singapore, Burnt Ends, is ranked at 70.

Yesterday, Tourism Australia announced that The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards will be held in Melbourne next year.

The rankings are based on the votes of around 1000 industry professionals, known as “the academy”, based on restaurants they’ve eaten at during the previous 18 months.

This year’s list features eight new entries and a massive shakeup of some the top rankings. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London dropped out of the top 10 to 45, while one of the biggest jumps was the Basque restaurant Asador Extebarri in the hills outside of San Sebastian in Spain. All the food there is cooked over a charcoal grill and the restaurant’s former sous chef, Lennox Hastie, now runs Firedoor in Sydney’s Surry Hills.

Italy has four restaurants in the top 50 this year: Le Calandre in Rubano at No. 39, Piazzo Duomo in Alba climbs 10 places to 17 and Combal Zero in Rivoli has returned at No. 46.

The USA boasts six restaurants including Saison (No. 27) in San Francisco, one of four new entries alongside New York’s Estela (No. 44).

Here is the top 10

1 Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

2 El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

3 Eleven Madison Park, New York, USA

4 Central, Lima, Peru

5 Noma, Copenhagen, Denmark

6 Mirazur, Menton, France

7 Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

8 Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

9 Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

10 Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain

NOW READ: I spent a day with one of the world’s greatest chefs, Massimo Bottura, and it was incredible

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.