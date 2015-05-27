The new Batmobile was spotted on the streets of Toronto and the internet is going crazy for it

The internet is going crazy after pictures and video emerged of the new Batmobile during filming for next year’s DC Comics anti-hero movie, Suicide Squad.

The sleek, metallic armoured vehicle will make its official debut in the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The car was spotted on the streets of Toronto and it didn’t take long for passers-by to upload shots of Batman’s ride to social media.

Here’s a look at the car.

While the Batmobile was easy to spot, Batman himself — played by Ben Affleck — was reportedly nowhere to be seen.

Suicide Squad, to be released mid-2016, follows a group of imprisoned supervillains, recruited by a secret government agency to execute dangerous black ops missions in exchange for clemency.

The film will star Jared Leto as The Joker, Australia’s Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadspin, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc.

Online movie database IMDB lists Affleck as a cast member, so it’s clear he’ll be making some sort of appearance in Suicide Squad.

Here’s a closer look at the Batmobile.

We’re actually more interested in The Joker’s sporty red ride.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8My35NoxO0

We get a better look as it approaches the camera slowly.

And here’s the Batmobile in hot pursuit, swerving in from a side street.

Pushbike or Batmobile? Hmmm…

Someone even managed to snap a bird’s eye view.

And a video.

