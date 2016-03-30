The new Australian Olympic uniform looks like it broke a critical rule for TV

Australian athletes pose in the Opening Ceremony uniform for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo: Matt King/Getty Images.

The new outfit for the Australian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics was unveiled in Sydney today and it already has people freaking out for one key reason.

Sportscraft helped design the outfit for the seventh time for the Australian team, spending two years consulting with the Australian Olympic Uniform Committee and the athletes.

The century-old lifestyle brand is the “official supplier of Opening Ceremony and Formal Uniforms to the 2016 Australian Olympic team” and the athletes will be wearing it as they march into the stadium on August 5.

The mint green and white striped seersucker cotton blazer has a gold embroidered coat of arms badge and burnished gold Australian Olympic coat of arms buttons. Female athletes have a silk scarf printed with the Southern Cross, and there’s green and gold knitted tie for the men.

But observers have noted that the fine stripe on the blazers is already causing problems and breaks one of the golden rules of appearing on TV – don’t wear stripes, because they cause a moiré pattern – a secondary pattern that’s an optical illusion that can be nauseating for some viewers.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic games is one of the world’s most watched events, with nearly 1 billion people tuning in.

While criticising the Olympic uniform is almost an Australian national sport in itself, Masterchef winner Adam Liaw pointed out the visual problem.

Seriously, this is what they look like with a STILLS camera. Imagine video. #seizures pic.twitter.com/6M9mYGtRdo — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 29, 2016

Others simply handed down their fashion verdict describing it as “croquet with a hint of cruise ship” and private school.

Australian Olympic uniform for Rio looks like cross between "Private School" and "Bananas in Pyjamas". We'll get used to it! #olympics2016 — Fabric (@adaptive_ape) March 29, 2016

The new Australian uniforms are awful but are they awful enough for the Olympics? pic.twitter.com/bTVTErLVfy — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) March 29, 2016

Diver Matthew Mitcham called it “retro candy stripe”.

In a release to mark the unveiling, the AOC said the design “reflects our Australian heritage and lifestyle” and “is also fitting for the climate and the festive spirit of the host city”.

Selfie inception from @JessFoxxx in our new Opening Ceremony Uniform! pic.twitter.com/BQ56PzVcJ0 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) March 29, 2016

