You might control the new Apple TV in a completely different way

It looks like the redesigned remote for the new Apple TV will have motion sensing, according to TechCrunch.

That means you’ll be able to point at your TV with the new remote and interact with what you’re seeing on the screen. If that sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen it on the Nintendo Wii video game system. Apple TV’s rival Roku makes a similar kind of motion-sensing remote.

And like the Wii, you might be playing games on the Apple TV with the new motion sensing remote, according to TechCrunch’s report. For example, if the Apple TV has a tennis game, you could be using the new remote like a racket, as it will detect your swings.

Other rumours have pointed to a refreshed design that will actually make the Apple TV’s remote thicker than the previous model. It’s also said to have a touchpad and build-in microphone for making voice commands with Siri.

NOW WATCH: Apple has a very clever way of hyping up its next major event



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.