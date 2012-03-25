The New Apple TV Would Have Made Steve Jobs Cringe

With the introduction of the new Apple TV, Apple touts the device’s support for 1080p video and its sleek, redesigned user interface. But it seems there’s a fly in the ointment.



Macgasm uncovered a tweet by former Apple engineer Michael Margolis in which he reveals that the designs for the user interface “were tossed out five years ago because Steve Jobs didn’t like them.”

He goes on to say that there’s no one at Apple to say “no” to bad design anymore.

Photo: Screenshot

DON’T MISS: Here’s the rundown on the new Apple TV >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.