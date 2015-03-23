The new Apple TV software doesn't look much different than the current getup

Apple is reportedly working on some new hardware for the Apple TV, but based on this first look of the revamped interface, it looks like the software won’t be changing too much.

During Apple’s March 10 event, after HBO announced its new standalone streaming service HBO Now, which has an exclusive partnership with Apple TV at launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook displayed this image of a new Apple TV interface, which looks much flatter and cleaner than the current Apple TV software, despite few other changes.

Here’s what current Apple TV owners see on their screens (notice it’s much less flat and more glossy):

Interesting to note: Next to buttons for Netflix and the new HBO Now service, you can see a new application for Beats, which may allude to Apple’s forthcoming music subscription service that’s aimed to compete with Spotify.

According to John Paczkowski from Buzzfeed News, Apple is working on “a significant overhaul” of the Apple TV, which will get increased storage, support for Siri, as well as a new TV subscription streaming service that will offer “about 25 channels” from broadcasters like ABC and Fox. Hopefully, though, Apple has a unique interface in mind for that new TV streaming service, considering how many times Apple’s CEO has mentioned how TV is “stuck in the 70s.”

“When I go into my living room and turn on the TV, I feel like I have gone backwards in time by 20 to 30 years,” Cook said in 2012. “It’s an area of intense interest.”

