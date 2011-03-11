Arianna Huffington at AOL

Photo: Instagram/Krista

Arianna Huffington is addressing AOLers right now in Palo Alto.She’s immediately trying to win over her editorial folks by running away from the controversial AOL Way, which emphasised paying attention to pageviews.



“The new aol way: editors follow passion, not just metrics,” tweeted AOL VP of Business Development Bob Buch.

Don’t Miss: THE GORY DETAILS: Tim Armstrong’s Layoffs Memo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.