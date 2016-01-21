The new all-wheel-drive MINI Clubman has arrived

Courtesy of MINI The brand new 2016 MINI Clubman S

Less mini than ever, the MINI Clubman is back for 2016, now boasting “All4” all wheel drive.

After a one-year hiatus, the larger, redesigned Clubman and Clubman S retain the split rear hatches that have always been the vehicle’s signature feature.

The rest of the car adapts to the brand’s latest generation of styling. Gone is any trace of the unusual extra door that once graced one side of the original Clubman in 2008.

The regular Clubman will be priced at $25,900. The Clubman S will carry a $29,450 sticker.

The brand’s recent interior updates will also carry over into the new model, adding driver comforts without abandoning the traditional MINI quirkiness.

The optional All4 system allows for torque to be sent to the rear wheels, though unless called upon to aid traction all power will be sent to the front wheels.

Two engines are available: a 2.0-litre, 189-horsepower turbocharged 4 cylinder for the Clubman S; and a smaller, 1.5-litre, 134-horsepower turbo 3 cylinder for the base model. Both come standard with a 6 speed manual, though an 8 speed automatic is available.

MINI claims the Clubman S will do 0-60 in 6.7 seconds, while the 3 cylinder model will eventually get there in 9.2 seconds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.