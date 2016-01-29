The new Acura NSX will be 'Runnin' With the Devil' in this new Super Bowl 50 ad

Acura’s brand-new NSX supercar will be featured in a new ad running during Super Bowl 50.

The ad, called “What He Said,” is set to Van Halen’s hit, “Runnin’ With the Devil” — which is set against the melody of the NSX’s turbocharged V6 engine.

The $156,000 supercar is loaded with next-generation hybrid technology, which includes three electric motors that work in tandem with the gasoline-powered engine, producing an estimated 573-horsepower combined.

Acura’s press people call it “the only supercar designed, developed and manufactured in the U.S,,” a claim that will soon be rivaled by the similarly outrageous Ford GT.

The ad will appear during the first quarter of the Super Bowl game, where the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos match up February 7 …

… but you can watch the ad right here, right now:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.