Ambrose Evans-Pritchard Says To Watch This Video To See That The Youth Of Europe Are Revolting

In his latest piece at The Telegraph, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard hits on a theme we discussed this weekend: How Europe has decided to sacrifice democracy in Italy and Greece in order to persist with economic reforms.



Says Pritchard:

Italy’s youth are turning. Watch the footage of students chanting “democracy” and brandishing their “95 Theses” of Wittenberg revolt as poet Van Rompuy tried to speak in Fiesole. “No to Austerity,” starts the Luther List: “Troika out of Greece”, “IMF and ECB out of Italy, Ireland, and Portugal”, it goes on. “The EU has become ever less accountable to the people of Europe. The undemocratic structures have infiltrated the very structures of the Union,” they said.

Anyway, you can read the new “95 theses” here.

Here’s some video of his lecture/protest.

