The new 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck will feature a more aggressive, stylish design

Trucks are great business right now, and automakers are taking note.

General Motors has released images of two new trucks from GMC and Chevy. While the new Silverado got some major overhauls, the 2016 Sierra received more of a refresh.

GMC’s best selling truck is now even is chunkier on the outside than before, and features an LED ring of daytime running lights around the standard headlights. Everything is a bit more aggressive than on the 2015 model, notably the front grille and overall design of the hood.

On the inside, GMC’s photos show an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. There’s no word on whether it will support Apple’s competition, Android Auto.

GMC CarPlay in the 2016 GMC Sierra

Truck buyers are looking well beyond a vehicle’s utility as a selling point, expecting the kind of technology that just a few years ago was largely confined to luxury cars.

GMC hasn’t said what power train options will be available on the new Sierra, but it’s likely they will be similar to those of the Silverado, which gives base models a 4.3-litre V6 engine. Also in the mix will be 5.3- and 6.2-litre V8s.

In a statement, GMC said the new Sierra will be available in the fourth quarter of this year, “with additional details and information on the new model released in the coming months.”

