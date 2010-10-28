Knicks And Nets Try To Steal Each Other's Fans As Turf War Heats Up

Riding the train with Terrence.

Photo: Screengrab

The New Jersey Nets are still years away from their eventual move to Brooklyn, but they’ve have already started trying to lure in New York City basketball fans.That means targeting supporters in the heart of Knicks country—including the ones found right below Madison Square Garden.



The Nets have launched a new site with one purpose: to show New Yorkers just how easy it is to get from Penn Station—beneath their rival’s arena—to the team’s temporary home in Newark. The page has a map and a corny video complete with fans high-fiving in a staged attempt to prove just how easy – and fun! – the trip can be.

This follows a similar video that chronicles the underground journey of second-year Net Terrence Williams from New York to Newark. Certainly, New Yorkers will line up to follow in the footsteps of the lowest scoring “star” (8.4 points per game) in the NBA.

This initiative is all part of new owner Mikhail Prokhorov’s stated goal to transform frustrated Knicks fans into loyal Nets supporters. It shouldn’t be that hard considering the Manhattan team’s recent foibles, but they aren’t taking the encroachment on their turf lying down.

The team just placed an Amar’e Stoudemire billboard over the construction site of the Nets’ growing arena in Brooklyn. That was in response to the Nets’ placement of Jay-Z themed ads across the street from the Garden.

