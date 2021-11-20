2 people shot and wounded by police as protests against COVID-19 restrictions turn violent in The Netherlands, say reports

Clips of the Rotterdam COVID-19 riots Reuters

A riot in Rotterdam broke out against new COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told a press conference it was an “orgy of violence,” Reuters reports.

Videos are circulating on social media showing burning police vehicles.

Two people were shot by police in protests after rioting against new COVID-19 restrictions in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, the BBC reported.

More than 20 people were arrested and seven wounded in what the city mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, told a press conference was an “orgy of violence,” Reuters reports.

Police spokesperson Patricia Wessels told Reuters that the police fired both warning and direct shots, saying the situation involving hundreds of protesters was “life-threatening.”

“We know that at least two people were wounded, probably as a result of the warning shots, but we need to investigate the exact causes further,” she added.

“Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots,” Mayor Aboutaleb told a press conference early on Saturday.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show burnt-out police cars, fireworks, and police being pelted with rocks by protesters.

Authorities deployed water cannons, and police on horseback charged at crowds to disperse them.

Police have issued an emergency ordinance in the city, closing public transport and ordering people to return to their homes.

Officers were drafted into Rotterdam from around the country to quell the riots, said the police website,

Rotterdam police also reported that a journalist was injured by rioters.

What triggered the violence?

The Netherlands re-imposed partial lockdown measures on November 12 for three weeks initially. Bars, shops, and essential shops were ordered to close at 8pm, with non-essential retail shutting at 6pm.

Gatherings at home were limited to four people and sports events were to be held behind closed doors, the caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, announced, according to The Guardian.

It imposed the new measures after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases threatened the stability of its healthcare system, reports said.

According to the Dutch government website, on November 19, the country saw 21,099 new COVID-19 infections, topping the previous record-high of 13,000 in December 2020.

The government is also considering including restricting indoor venues to those with COVID-19 passes, giving proof of vaccination status or immunity to the virus by virtue of a recent (recovered-from) infection, reported MailOnline.

The pass would also show those without vaccination, but who have tested negative for COVID-19.