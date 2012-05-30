The Nest Thermostat Just Went On Sale In The Apple Store

Photo: Nest

It’s official: Apple now sells thermostats.The Nest Thermostat just went on sale in Apple’s online store for $249.95, following rumours last week that Apple would start selling the device.



The high-tech thermostat is now the only product we know of in Apple’s store that doesn’t directly relate to any of the company’s other products.

Then again, perhaps they made an exception just this once as Nest was founded by Apple’s former vice president and iPod designer Tony Fadell.

via The Verge

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.