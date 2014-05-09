The Nephew Of An Infamous Australian Terror Suspect Is Reportedly Fighting In Syria

In this handout provided by the United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Residents wait in line to receive food aid distributed in the Yarmouk refugee camp on January 31, 2014 in Damascus, Syria. The United Nations renewed calls for the Syria regime and rebels to allow food and medical aid into the Palestinian camp of Yarmouk. An estimated 18,000 people are besieged inside the camp as the conflict in Syria continues. (Photo by United Nation Relief and Works Agency via Getty Images)

The nephew of an extremist convicted during Australia’s largest terrorism trial is reportedly fighting in Syria.

Mohamed Elmomar’s uncle, also named Mohamed Elomar, was considered a ringleader in the Pendennis terror plot to attack targets in Sydney and Melbourne and was sentenced to 21 years in jail.

Australia’s security agencies are closely monitoring Islamists, many of whom have tight familial and cultural links, who could potentially travel to Syria. There is a risk they could return even more radicalised, and with military training.

Elomar’s sister, speaking to The Australian, denied he is in Syria fighting and said her brother was a humanitarian.

“My brother is foremost a humanitarian and I did not know this was a crime,’’ she told The Australian.

“We have no idea what refugee camp he is at. And if the Australian intelligence know where he is and what he is doing, why don’t they bring him home? Otherwise they’re just talking a load of crap.’’

Elomar is said to have made the journey with Khaled Sharrouf, who was also sentenced to more than three years in Jail for his role in the scheme.

The Australian’s report says Sharrouf was able to leave Australia using his brother’s passport, which triggered a review of border security practices.

Another of Elomar’s nephews, Ahmed Elomar, is currently awaiting sentencing over his role in a violent riot in Sydney’s Hyde Park in 2012.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.