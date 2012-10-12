Is ABC's Alien Comedy The Next Show To Get Cancelled?

Photo: ABC screencap

Weeks before its debut, everyone (save EW) was slamming ABC’s science-fiction comedy “The neighbours” as one of, if not, the worst television shows to premiere on network TV this fall–us included. However, it wasn’t the first network show cancelled.



Rather, the show which follows an alien clan on Earth was well received premiere night with nearly 10 million views (thanks to a lead-in from Emmy-winning “Modern Family”).

So, is “The neighbours” the next “Alf”?

Not by a long shot.

As soon as we heard of “The neighbours” it reminded us of the trend of another supernatural comedy ABC attempted at two years ago that barely made it through one stagnant season.

Remember “No Ordinary Family“?

The show’s premise basically followed a real-life version of “The Incredibles” with a family gaining super powers after a plane crash in Brazil.

Though the comedy similarly premiered to a good opening in the fall of 2010, it slowly began its descent in the ratings week after week before being cancelled spring 2011.

But “The neighbours” just received an order for three additional scripts.

“No Ordinary Family” received four after two weeks into its slate.

Take a look at the striking ratings resemblance for both shows:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

SEE ALSO: How Prince Harry’s naked photo scandal led to a $23 million publicity boost for Vegas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.