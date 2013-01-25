Leaders Need To Be Intentional About Company Culture

Without intentionally cultivating and nurturing your company’s culture, you’ll get what emerges from neglect.



And it won’t be what you or your employees want. Your customers will know that something is “off” with your company.

Ugly things grow from neglect. Discontent settles in. An aimless anger grows. Counterproductive behaviours dominate. Slowly, imperceptibly your culture devolves into a toxic mess that chases away those with the stamina and willingness to redirect the neglected culture.

Malcom X once said, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” Your company’s culture is a proclamation of what it stands for.

For all the human capital spent managing budgets, planning the new year’s activities or implementing another project, the results will not please those sitting at the top of the hierarchy.

Can great things happen in a neglected culture? Sure. However, unnecessary calories are burned just doing the necessities in business: manage, lead, produce.

Certainly signs of high turnover or inability to fill key positions can be symptoms of a culture unintentionally created. Here, though, are more insidious signs. Insidious because they are likely to be considered the norm, or “just how things are done around here.” They are all too often a byproduct of a neglected culture:

Lack of productive conflict in exploring ideas, shaping the direction of the company

Long standing, unresolved differences between departments

Poor executive visibility amongst employees

Tolerance for gossip

Keeping under performers; letting toxic managers, employees stay

What does your company stand for if its culture is shaped by neglect?

Certainly a tough question to face. But one worth the investment in time and energy.

Knowing what your culture stands for can be liberating, exhilarating, inspiring, and certainly motivating.

This article was published by Shawn Murphy. It originally appeared on SAP and has been republished with permission.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

