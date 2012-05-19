The NDAA Amendment To Stop Indefinite Detention Of Americans Goes Down In Flames

Photo: Occupy Wall Street

An amendment to the National defence Authorization Act (NDAA) that whould nullify a provision that critics claims makes the indefinite detention of Americans legal has gone up in flames; it was defeated by a House majority 238-182.The amendment was sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.).



The amendment was supported by 163 Democrats and 19 Republicans.

In a Thursday letter to Congress, Amash made the case that the Smith-Amash amendment to the NDAA was the only amendment that guaranteed Americans a charge and a trial.

The move through the House takes away some of the steam gained by the opposition effort after a New York Judge ruled it unconstitutional on Wednesday, as noted by reporter Robert Johnson.

According to a Bloomberg report, Judge Forrest described the statute this way:

“The statute at issue places the public at undue risk of having their speech chilled for the purported protection from al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and ‘associated forces’ – i.e., ‘foreign terrorist organisations,'” Forrest said in an opinion yesterday.

