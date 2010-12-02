The NCAA's Cam Newton Decision "Gave Cover To Every Middle Man In The Country"

By deeming Cam Newton eligible to play despite confirming his father’s violations, the NCAA has set a dangerous precedent.



Sonny Vaccaro, a longtime college booster who’s witnessed hundreds of major recruiting battles, believes the NCAA shot itself in the foot with the ruling, Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel writes.

By absolving the son for the father’s crime, “the NCAA just gave cover to every middle man in the country,” Vaccaro told him.

In the process the NCAA also looks extremely hypocritical. How can it suspend a player who accepted a free golf cart ride to class, but not Cam Newton? The NCAA says Cam Newton was let off the hook because he was uninvolved in his father’s sales pitch. But that presents an even bigger contradiction. Years ago, another collegiate star, completely unaware that his father had received a free plane ticket, was suspended.

Regardless, Cam Newton, who’s representatives demanded near $200,000, gets off unscathed. And no one’s questioning the “fact” that his camp demanded money from Mississippi State but turned around and enrolled at Auburn for free.

This reeks of BCS conspiracy.

(Granted, the BCS operates separately from the NCAA, but their relationship has long been ambiguous. And by saying the ruling is temporary, the NCAA can return to the case at a later time.)

If Auburn loses Cam Newton for the SEC Championship Game, its shot at a national title is severely diminished. That means the next best team, TCU, takes its place. The major conference presidents, literally, can’t afford that scenario.

So don’t be surprised when, six months from now – long after all the TV ratings are registered, the tickets are sold, the merchandise is bought, and the money is in the bank – the Tigers are finally punished for a recruiting violation, and their season’s accomplishments are stripped from them.

No, it won’t mean anything to anyone then, and it won’t give a mid-major team the chance to compete for a championship – but at least the powers that be will have gotten their payday.

