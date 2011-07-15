The NCAA Is Still Investigating Auburn Over The Recruitment Of Cam Newton

Photo: AP Images

At an SEC meeting last month, NCAA VP for enforcement Julie Roe Lach let it slip that the investigation into Auburn football is still going on.The NCAA and Auburn admitted that Cam Newton’s dad told Mississippi State that his son would attend the school in exchange for $180,000.



But since Cam supposedly didn’t know, and since there was no evidence that Auburn paid Newton’s sticker price, the NCAA let the Tigers walk without a single punishment.

Yet.

According to the New York Times, Auburn coach Gene Chizik “peppered Roe Lach with a flurry of questions” after she was done giving a presentation on compliance to a group of basketball coaches, football coaches, and athletic directors.

It seems like Chizik was getting a little snappy, complaining that his recruiting efforts were being hurt by the fact that the NCAA had yet to officially clear the Tigers.

Roe then put him in his place, saying, “You’ll know when we’re finished. … And we’re not finished.”

It looks like the NCAA is going to keep digging until they find something to pin on Auburn, no matter how frivolous the offence. And when they do, WE WILL KNOW.

