The NBN says people like Malcolm Turnbull's preferred network as much as fibre

The NBN has released its earning figures for the last quarter, which as expected with more services rolling out in more areas, earnings and customer figures are both up over 120%

However there were two interesting notes that came out of the result. The first is that we have finally have a number on the amount of fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connections that are now available. The NBN says that there are 120,000 premises ready-for-service, although we don’t know how many are actually connected. In total, there are 1.7 million premises that can order an NBN connection, with the majority of those the full fibre-to-the-premises option. The company says they are on track to hit their target of 500,000 FTTN premises by the end of the year.

HFC network rollout, which is the old cable network previously owned by Optus and Telstra still doesn’t have a firm launch date either, with the NBN currently trialling it and needing to upgrade the network to be able to handle consistent NBN-worthy speeds.

The other interesting note is that the NBN says its users are reporting the same satisfaction with the FTTN (Coalition backed) connections as they are with full fibre (Labor backed) connections, contributing to the ongoing debate over which of the Coalition or Labor approaches to the NBN was the right move.

Customer satisfaction ratings, which is known as the net promoter score (NPS) ranks how likely a customer would be to recommend a product to someone else. Both the FTTN and FTTP premises customers gave an average score of 7.7 out of 10. However, customers on fixed wireless connections, which are mostly outside of major cities are the happiest, with a score 8.1 out of 10.

It’s worth noting though, that due to the nature of the technology in FTTN, speeds are likely to fall once more customers join the network, which may result in a lower rating. But in saying that, both could be influenced by the customers own comparisons to their previous, slow ADSL connections.

