The NBA's Worst Teams Find Out If They Can Draft Anthony Davis Tonight

The NBA Draft lottery is tonight, just before the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics play game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.



Thirteen teams have a shot at winning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Kentucky big man Anthony Davis is the prize.

Here are the odds each team has to win the No. 1 pick, from best to worst:

[UPDATE]: The New Orleans Hornets have won the draft lottery, and have the No. 1 pick. Charlotte has the second pick, and Washington has the third pick.

Charlotte Bobcats – 25%

Washington Wizards – 19.9%

New Orleans Hornets – 14.8% (New Orleans owns Minnesota’s first round pick)

Cleveland Cavaliers – 13.8%

Sacramento Kings – 7.6%

Brooklyn Nets – 7.5%

Golden State Warriors – 3.6%

Toronto Raptors – 3.5%

Detroit Pistons – 1.7%

Portland Trail Blazers – 0.8%

Milwaukee Bucks – 0.7%

Phoenix Suns – 0.6%

Houston Rockets – 0.5%

