The NBA's Worst Teams Find Out If They Can Draft Anthony Davis Tonight

The NBA Draft lottery is tonight, just before the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics play game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Thirteen teams have a shot at winning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Kentucky big man Anthony Davis is the prize.
Here are the odds each team has to win the No. 1 pick, from best to worst:
[UPDATE]: The New Orleans Hornets have won the draft lottery, and have the No. 1 pick. Charlotte has the second pick, and Washington has the third pick.
Charlotte Bobcats – 25%
Washington Wizards – 19.9%
New Orleans Hornets – 14.8% (New Orleans owns Minnesota’s first round pick)
Cleveland Cavaliers – 13.8%
Sacramento Kings – 7.6%
Brooklyn Nets – 7.5%
Golden State Warriors – 3.6%
Toronto Raptors – 3.5%
Detroit Pistons – 1.7%
Portland Trail Blazers – 0.8%
Milwaukee Bucks – 0.7%
Phoenix Suns – 0.6%
Houston Rockets – 0.5%
