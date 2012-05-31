The NBA's Worst Teams Find Out If They Can Draft Anthony Davis Tonight

Nicholas Schwartz

The NBA Draft lottery is tonight, just before the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics play game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Thirteen teams have a shot at winning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Kentucky big man Anthony Davis is the prize.

Here are the odds each team has to win the No. 1 pick, from best to worst:

[UPDATE]: The New Orleans Hornets have won the draft lottery, and have the No. 1 pick. Charlotte has the second pick, and Washington has the third pick. 

NBA Draft odds

Photo: Nicholas Schwartz/Business Insider

Charlotte Bobcats – 25%

Washington Wizards – 19.9%

New Orleans Hornets – 14.8% (New Orleans owns Minnesota’s first round pick)

Cleveland Cavaliers – 13.8%

Sacramento Kings – 7.6%

Brooklyn Nets – 7.5%

Golden State Warriors – 3.6%

Toronto Raptors – 3.5%

Detroit Pistons – 1.7%

Portland Trail Blazers – 0.8%

Milwaukee Bucks – 0.7%

Phoenix Suns – 0.6%

Houston Rockets – 0.5%

