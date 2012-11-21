The NBA's Latest Imaginative Commercial Has Superstars Dribbling To The Beat Of A Christmas Song

The NBA is giving fans the first glimpse of the new BIG colour jerseys that will be worn by all teams competing on Christmas day in an advertisement that will be released on Wednesday. The jerseys are available online and at the NBA Store now.



It’s one of the NBA’s more clever advertisements to date with five NBA superstars (Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Dwayne Wade) each dribbling two basketballs to the rhythm of “Carol of the Bells.”

Here’s the ingenious ad, conceptualized by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

