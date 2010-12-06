The NBA WILL Take Over The New Orleans Hornets

Photo: TheSportsBank.net

After rumours that the NBA was thinking about buying the New Orleans Hornets from primary owner George Shinn, the AP is reporting that Shinn has agreed to just that.Jac Sperling, who is CEO of the NHL‘s Minnesota Wild, has been picked by the league to be the team’s new administrator.



No official announcement has been made yet, but if the deal goes through it will be the first time that a franchise has come under the control of the league office.

