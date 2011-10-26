The NBA Is Expected To Announce The Cancellation Of Another Two Weeks Of Games Today

Photo: AP

Scratch another two weeks off the NBA’s shrinking schedule. The New York Daily News is reporting that the league will officially cancel the final two weeks of November basketball, according to a source.



The first cancellation of regular season games from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 was made on Oct. 10. With no agreement in sight, the next round of cancellations was inevitable.

Despite optimism and the employment of a federal mediator, talks between the players and owners suddenly broke down last week. No further negotiations have been scheduled.

“I will call them to see if they want to get back together,” NBAPA executive director Billy Hunter said on Bill Simmons’ podcast. “But if they still say they’ll only meet if I accept their 50-50 (proposal), to me that’s a non-starter. I can’t agree to meet if I don’t know what is going to happen on the other issues. That is intolerable.”

As is the lack of progress and sense of urgency from both sides.

