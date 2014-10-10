The NBA Asked Teams Not To Use A Popular Celebration In Brazil Because It's Offensive To Brazilians

Don Ryan/AP James Harden’s three-point celebration is offensive in Brazil

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are playing a preseason game in Brazil Thursday night as part of the NBA’s Global Games program to expand to other countries.

In preparation for the game, the NBA sent a memo to the teams asking them not to use a popular celebration after three-pointers in fear of offending Brazilians. From Cleveland.com’s Chris Haynes:

Holding up the “three-sign” or the “three-goggles” in a certain way while in Brazil could be mistaken for “f— you” or “f— off,” I was informed. The NBA sent the Cavs and Heat a memo with a list of questionable gestures that shouldn’t be used in Brazil, we’re told. The last thing anybody wants is for the stands to clear immediately after a player nails a 3-pointer.

Players around the NBA like to celebrate after three pointers, sometimes making a monocle-like figure around their eyes with three fingers (the “three-goggles“), holding up three fingers in the air, or tapping their head with three fingers.

It’s an interesting development for the NBA as it tries to expand overseas. With the increasing frequency of the games, the NBA will have to look even further into physical gestures to make sure players don’t offend other cultures.

