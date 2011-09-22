The Navy's New Satellite Will Completely Change Battlefield Communication

Photo: DoD

The U.S. has been looking for a system to provide reliable combat communications for as long as we’ve been fighting wars.Today’s overlapping branches, operating in the same theatre with different comm. systems can be a logistical nightmare, and setting up communications during a firefight is an good way to get killed.



Hoping to change all that, the Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C. is launching the TacSat-4 10-channel UHF communications satellite from Kodiak, Alaska next week.

The TacSat will act as an overhead relay for ground troops, allowing them to carry small hand-held radios with no antennas.

At just under 1,000 pounds, and a cost of $150 million, the orbiter is cheap to launch and to operate.

TacSat-4 will take a highly-elliptical orbit path at about 12,000 kilometers, a third that of most communications satellites.

Focusing on communications in mountainous terrain, the new design will provide communications for troops in a given spot three times a day for up to eight hours daily.

While that may seem staggeringly limited, Michael Hurley of the Naval research Lab points out: “[The] TacSat-4 is going to open up satellite communications to a community of users who previously would have been bumped off the schedule by higher-priority strategic or operational missions.”

The TacSat is expected to foster a new line of cheaper, task specific military satellites.

