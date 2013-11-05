USS NORTH DAKOTA: Here's Why This Is The Most Advanced Submarine In The World

Over the weekend,

the U.S. Navy christened its newest nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS

North Dakota,during a ceremony in Groton, Conn.

The North Dakota is the newest Virgina-class submarine and the first of the Block III submarines, which is the most recent upgrade.

The sub has the ability to launch cruise missiles, deliver special operations commandos, and conduct critical surveillance operations over a wide area.

That’s why the Navy is producing Virginia-class submarines at a rate of two per year, adding to the 11 currently in the fleet. They may not carry nuclear missiles like the larger Ohio-class submarines, but these are seen as the future.

