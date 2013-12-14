The Navy's Blue Angels Just Flew Over NYC [PHOTOS]

The Blue Angels flew over New York City this afternoon for a promotional photo shoot, the team announced on Twitter. The Navy’s flight demonstration pilots went down the Hudson River and by the One World Trade Center tower, passing a bunch of city landmarks on the way.

We’ll have to wait a bit for the official photos (taken from another plane) to come out, but Twitter and Instagram users have already published a bunch of their own. Here are some of the better shots:

And some video:

Preparing for takeoff:

And here’s a better shot of the team in flight, at a November demonstration in Pensacola, Florida:

