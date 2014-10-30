The Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Is Reportedly Going To Reveal Himself To The World

Fox News will broadcast an exclusive interview with the Navy SEAL that shot dead Osama Bin Laden during the raid on Bin Laden’s Pakistan compound on May 1, 2011.

The SEAL, commonly referred to as “The Shooter,” will reveal himself for the first time almost two and a half years after the stealth Abbottabad mission that killed the man behind the 9/11 attacks and leader of the international terrorist network, al-Qaeda.

According to the network’s press release, Fox’s Peter Doocy will interview the SEAL over the course of a two-part documentary called, “The Man Who Killed Osama Bin Laden.”

Although some information is known about “The Shooter,” he is expected to share his first hand account of the training, mishaps, and secretive details that went into Operation Neptune Spear, the mission to hunt and kill Bin Laden.

The documentary will air on November 11th-12th at 10 PM EST.

Here is the full press release courtesy of Fox News:

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a new documentary entitled The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden hosted by Washington correspondent Peter Doocy, on Tuesday, November 11th and Wednesday, November 12th from 10-11PM/ET. The two-night presentation will feature an exclusive interview with the Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed terrorist leader Usama Bin Laden. In the special, he describes the events leading up to and during the historical raid that took place on May 1st, 2011.

Revealing his identity and speaking out publicly for the first time, the Navy SEAL, also known as “The Shooter,” will share his story of training to be a member of America’s elite fighting force and explain his involvement in Operation Neptune Spear, the mission that killed Bin Laden.

The documentary will provide an extensive, first-hand account of the mission, including the unexpected crash of one of the helicopters that night and why SEAL Team 6 feared for their lives. It will also touch upon what was taking place inside the terrorist compound while President Obama and his cabinet watched from the White House.

Offering never before shared details, the presentation will include “The Shooter’s” experience in confronting Bin Laden, his description of the terrorist leader’s final moments as well as what happened when he took his last breath.

Additionally, viewers will be offered a behind-the-scenes look at the secret ceremony where he donated the shirt he was wearing during the mission to the NationalSeptember 11 Memorial Museum in New York City.

