The Pentagon Is Taking Potential Threats Against The Nation's Pacemakers Very Seriously

Photo: Shutterstock

Just this morning, the Naval Surface Warfare centre (NSWC) posted an information and equipment request to the Federal Business Opportunities (FBO) website concerning cardiac pacemakers and their vulnerabilities.From the FBO posting:



This notice serves as a sources sought synopsis seeking information from companies capable of providing cardiac pacemakers for government testing, pacemaker programming hardware (loan OK), data and methodology for testing of electromagnetic vulnerability, and data on the demographic distribution of pacemaker devices domestically and internationally.

The above statement is basically a request for equipment to conduct various tests, as well as any known vulnerabilities within current lines of cardiac pacemakers. NSWC then goes a spooky step further in asking companies to provide ‘demographic’ information regarding exactly what types of people use pacemakers.

Recently Business Insider Military and defence published an article on the hackability and potential weaponization of cardiac pacemaker software.

