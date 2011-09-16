The Navy Is Poised To Have More Admirals Than Ships

Photo: imageeditor via flickr

Military ranks have become top-heavy, with admirals and generals performing functions that could be carried out by junior officers.The Project On Government Oversight (POGO) told a Senate panel yesterday the situation is more extreme than at any point since the conclusion of the Cold War and has become a burden to taxpayers.



Senior officers enjoy base salaries of $227,232 a year and have 500 fewer people under their command than 20 years ago.

The Navy and Air Force are accused of padding their top ranks while reducing 70,000 enlisted forces and lower-ranking officers.

“This progression towards a more top-heavy force is not without its consequences,” POGO told the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Personnel. “It is a burden for both taxpayers and military commanders. The cost of officers increases markedly with their rank, so taxpayers are overpaying whenever a general or flag officer is in a position that could be filled by a lower ranking officer.”

This “star-creep” in the Navy is so extreme that the branch of service is close to having more admirals than ships for them to command.

POGO called for an investigation to determine if the problem will harm military effectiveness.

