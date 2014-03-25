The Native Ad Rush Is On, And Social Media Is Leading The Charge

Depending on who you talk to, native advertising has many definitions. In the context of social media, we define native advertising as: Ads that are seamlessly integrated into a user’s feed and are nearly indistinguishable from organic content.

The ads are becoming popular among publishers and other media properties, but social networks are at the forefront of the trend toward ads that work more like content.

For a recent report on the native-social ad rush, BI Intelligence spoke to leaders in the native advertising space, including major ad buyers, investors in up-and-coming social media networks like Pinterest, and social media analytics experts to understand the forces driving the stampede into native-social advertising. We examine the top formats, dig into Facebook’s suite of native ad products, and look at how effective native-social ads can be.

Here’s how native-social advertising is transforming digital advertising:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

