We found a very helpful infographic on breaking down the mortgage settlement, bank by bank (from FT Alphaville via Reuters’ Felix Salmon).



It’s good to see how the money will be allocated, but we still don’t know how much each bank will pay, or how much homeowners will see.

Photo: FT Alphaville/ Sam Jones

