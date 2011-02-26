The Nation’s Football Classic Come To D.C.

Washington, D.C. is in for a special treat as the nation’s capital will play host to The Nation’s Football Classic featuring two historically black colleges. The inaugural game is scheduled for September 10, 2011 at 3:30 pm with D.C.’s Howard University squaring-off against Atlanta’s Morehouse College.



This historic rivalry will be played at RFK stadium, former home of the Washington Redskins and current site of the annual Military Bowl. Both teams are scheduled to play in the Classic through 2013 with the hopes of playing subsequent games after their contract expires. The Classic will be closely modelled after the Bayou Classic in New Orleans (the most distinguishable sporting event for Black America) with fan fests, tailgates, and fierce competition on the field.

D.C.’s Mayor Vincent grey has already made a small wager regarding the outcome with Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed (a Howard alum). If Morehouse wins, grey will treat Reed to a chilli half-smoke from Ben’s chilli Bowl, a famous Washington eatery. If Howard wins, Reed will pick up the tab for a chilli cheese slaw dog with rings and a frosted orange at The Varsity.

This should be an exciting match-up between two tradition rich schools both on and off the field. Washington area sports fans will not want to miss this college football game. Tickets are currently on sale priced from $25-$60.

This post originally appeared at The Matador Sports.

