Have you Seen This Red Panda? The National Zoo Just Announced That It's Missing

Pamela Engel

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. has a missing animal case on its hands.

The zoo is looking for help in locating an adorable red panda that went missing Sunday evening:

He could be hiding somewhere, but zoo staff are also worried that someone might have taken Rusty:

