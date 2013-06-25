Have you Seen This Red Panda? The National Zoo Just Announced That It's Missing

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. has a missing animal case on its hands.
The zoo is looking for help in locating an adorable red panda that went missing Sunday evening:
We are looking for a missing red panda, a male named Rusty. He was last seen at 6 p.m. last night. pic.twitter.com/JHVB79x8XY
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013
He could be hiding somewhere, but zoo staff are also worried that someone might have taken Rusty:
Animal care staff have been combing the trees around the Zoo since 8 a.m. He could be sick & hiding, or someone could have taken him.
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013
Please help us keep an eye out for Rusty. Remember: red pandas are wild animals, & will bite if cornered or scared.
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013
If you do see Rusty, don’t try to approach him. Stay where you can safely keep an eye on him & alert the Zoo (202.633.4888) immediately.
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013
We will keep Twitter and Facebook updated with any new information.
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013
