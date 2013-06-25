Have you Seen This Red Panda? The National Zoo Just Announced That It's Missing

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. has a missing animal case on its hands.



The zoo is looking for help in locating an adorable red panda that went missing Sunday evening:

We are looking for a missing red panda, a male named Rusty. He was last seen at 6 p.m. last night. pic.twitter.com/JHVB79x8XY — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013

He could be hiding somewhere, but zoo staff are also worried that someone might have taken Rusty:

Animal care staff have been combing the trees around the Zoo since 8 a.m. He could be sick & hiding, or someone could have taken him. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013

Please help us keep an eye out for Rusty. Remember: red pandas are wild animals, & will bite if cornered or scared. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013

If you do see Rusty, don’t try to approach him. Stay where you can safely keep an eye on him & alert the Zoo (202.633.4888) immediately. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013

We will keep Twitter and Facebook updated with any new information. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.