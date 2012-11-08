The National Weather Service Rips The Weather Channel For Naming The Nor'easter

The National Weather Service has a message for The Weather Channel: Don’t mess with its storm-naming system.



The Washington Post’s Jason Samenow reports that The Weather Channel named the nor’easter headed for the Eastern Seaboard “Athena.” The National Weather Service did not like this.

In a blunt response, the organisation released a statement saying they “do not use name winter storms” and asked others to refrain from using it. See below:

To be fair, The Weather Channel announced in early October that it would start naming “noteworthy winter storms” during the 2012-13 season.

Here’s a bullet-point list of their reasons:

Naming a storm raises awareness.

Attaching a name makes it much easier to follow a weather system’s progress.

A storm with a name takes on a personality all its own, which adds to awareness.

In today’s social media world, a name makes it much easier to reference in communication.

A named storm is easier to remember and refer to in the future.

In the case of Athena, The Weather Channel explained in a post today that the “the main reason for naming the storm is due to additional post-Sandy impacts.” This includes major disruptions to roads and airports and “life-threatening conditions from wind, cold, snow and ice.”

