The NOAA Is Shopping For 46,000 Rounds Of Ammunition

Following a request for 450 million rounds of ammunition for DHS and ICE earlier this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is looking for 46,000 rounds of ammunition for the National Weather Service.The National Weather Service stations in Ellsworth, Maine, and New Bedford, Mass., are slated to receive 16,000 rounds of .40 S&W jacketed hollow point (JHP) bullets.



Jacketed hollow points usually have a layer of copper around the lead to provide strength and prevent the barrel of the gun getting fouled up with soft lead.

Hollow point bullets are designed to expand when they enter the body, causing as much damage as possible to internal organs and tissue.

6,000 rounds of S&W JHP will be sent to Wall, New Jersey and another 24,000 rounds of the same bullets will be handed over to the station in St. Petersburg, Florida.

St. Pete. is the only city that’s not receiving 100 or more paper targets to assist with training of agency issued sidearms.

Two hundred targets are going to Maine and Massachusetts, but only 100 to New Jersey. So, 46,000 rounds and 500 targets.

One commenter pointed out that the NOAA overseas the National Marine Fisheries Service that’s responsible for all U.S. marine resources. The aquisition mentions this agency, NMFS and the OLE — Office of law Enforcement.

Again, this recent batch of ammunition is in addition to the 450 million rounds requested by DHS and ICE in March.

And that, BI Military & defence commenter tc84 points out, is before Friday’s updated request by DHS, putting the ammunition requested by that group at 750,000 rounds.

Paul Watson at InfoWars points out the new request lists rounds of all types including buckshot, slugs, and .357 magnum rounds, a bullet renowned for its immense “stopping power”.

