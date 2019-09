“No reasonable person is advocating that we are going to stop destroying money,” one of the panelists from the Onion’s brilliant fake news broadcasts says. It’s only funny because it’s true. (And bears a frightening resemblance to real debates about our economy, right down to the dismissive tone used to declare any dissent out of bounds.)







