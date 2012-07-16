The National Gallery In London Is Hosting A Peeping Tom Exhibition

As you fumble through a dark room, light peeps through a hole in the wall. When you peer through, a young naked woman is bathing.



While this scene sounds like something from a creepy movie, it’s actually a museum exhibit at The National Gallery in London by Turner prize-winning artist Mark Wallinger.

In the exhibit, called “Diana,” patrons of the museum navigate a dark gallery and peep through holes in the wall to see a naked woman bathing or brushing her hair, according to The Huffington Post.

Six real women, all named Diana in real life, portray the “goddess-like” woman, switching off every two hours.

“Diana” is a part of Metamorphosis: Titian 2012, a tribute to the Venetian master Titian. “Diana” is the most controversial and modern exhibit in the exhibition.

The museum is filled with portraits of male and female nudes of the past, and this exhibit skyrockets the museum to modern day.

Photo: The artist, courtesy of Anthony Reynolds Gallery

Photo: The artist, courtesy of Anthony Reynolds Gallery

Photo: The artist, courtesy of Anthony Reynolds Gallery

DON’T MISS: Here’s What It’s Like To Eat In Complete Darkness, Served By Blind Waiters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.