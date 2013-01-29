The 17 Nastiest Feuds In Wall Street History

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On Friday, everyone across Wall Street was absolutely transfixed when hedge fund titans Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn, who have been notoriously feuding for a decade now, went head-to-head on CNBC’s “Halftime Report.”The insults were flying with Icahn calling Ackman a “crybaby in the schoolyard” and dropping curse words left and right. Ackman, who refrained from using profanity, mostly called Icahn dishonest and not a nice person.



The best part, though, was that you could hear the floor brokers and market-makers at the New York Stock Exchange oohing in the background as the epic battle of the billionaires played out.

Of course, Icahn and Ackman aren’t the first to fight on Wall Street.

With big money and reputations at stake, it’s no surprise that disagreements and quarrels have broken out in the world of high finance.

Sometimes the fights are between bank execs and fund managers and other times the financial media and politicians get pulled into it, too.

What’s more is the fights between high-powered individuals tend to get thrown into the public spotlight.

We’ve rounded up some of the best feuds in financial industry. Who doesn’t like a good knock-down, drag out?

