The Nastiest Debate Of 2010 In 164 Brutal Seconds

Last night’s Kentucky Senate debate was one of the most brutal of the year, hands down. Though the forum included talk of the health care bill, illegal immigration, the economy and energy legislation, most of the talk was about Republican nominee Rand Paul’s days in college. Democratic nominee Jack Conway asked Paul to explain why he allegedly tied a woman up and asked her to “worship Aqua Buddha” while a student at Baylor. Paul responded by telling Conway, “you demean Kentucky.”

It was all downhill from there. Here, in 2 minutes and 44 seconds, is what last night’s bruiser of a debate in Kentucky sounded like.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.