These are the 5 nastiest cruise ships

SilverSea Cruises Silversea Cruises’ Silver Wind ship.

Most of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has inspected received passing grades: at least an 86 on the agency’s 100-point sanitation score.

But a handful earned failing grades for a variety of reasons, including improperly stored food and the presence of flies in food-and-beverage areas.

Silversea Cruises’ Silver Wind and Un-Cruise Adventure’s Safari Endeavour tied for the lowest score, with 79 points out of 100.

Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which inspects ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.

These are the five cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a failing grade during their most recent CDC inspection, ranked in descending order of the inspection score.

5. Ocean Dream: Passed reinspection in June 2019

Pedro Famous Diaz/Associated Press The cruise ship Ocean Dream in 2009, before it was owned by Maritime Holdings Group.

Cruise line: Maritime Holdings Group

Date of most recent inspection: July 13, 2018

Inspection score: 85

Violations: Dirty coffee and ice machines; yogurt, cheese, and eggs stored at excessive temperatures; difficult-to-clean surfaces.

A Maritime Holdings Group representative said the ship passed an inspection in May of this year. A CDC representative confirmed that the ship has passed its most recent inspection, in June of this year, though the results of the inspection have not yet been made public.



4. Le Boreal

Arterra/UIG via Getty Images Compagnie Du Ponant’s Le Boreal.

Cruise line: Compagnie Du Ponant

Date of most recent inspection: October 6, 2017

Inspection score: 84

Violations: Food stored at excessive temperatures and in a dirty shopping cart; dirty and broken dishwashers; a dirty coffee machine; a dirty ice machine; flies found in food-and-beverage areas.

Compagnie Du Ponant did not respond to a request for comment.



3. MS Grand Classica

Cruise line: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: July 24, 2019

Inspection score: 81

Violations: Dirty dishwashing machines, dead insects found in food packaging, dirty food-contact surfaces, dirty dishes stores with clean ones, flies found in food-service and dish-cleaning areas.

“Once we received the inspection grade, we worked expeditiously to resolve the issue and even scheduled a follow-up inspection with United States Public Health,” a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line representative said. “We are confident we will exceed their expectations in the future.”

T1. Safari Endeavour

Un-Cruise Adventures Un-Cruise Adventures’ Safari Endeavour.

Cruise line: Un-Cruise Adventures

Date of most recent inspection: September 9, 2018

Inspection score: 79

Violations: An absence of backflow-prevention devices for a coffee machine and a glass-washing machine; milk and half-and-half stored at excessive temperatures; failure to discard expired sour cream and salsa; storing eggs and other food items in dirty containers; dirty cups, bowls, and cutting boards; storing dishes, pots, and utensils in dirty ovens.

“We immediately took corrective action when the Safari Endeavour received a poor inspection report from the CDC last year,” an Un-Cruise Adventures representative said. “These steps included senior management on site to retrain ship staff, accelerated check-ins and monitoring of procedures on board, and flying two executive chefs to the Vessel Sanitation Program headquarters in Miami for further training.”



T1. Silver Wind

SilverSea Cruises Silver sea Cruises’ Silver Wind.

Cruise line: Silversea Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: March 18, 2018

Inspection score: 79

Violations: Flies in food-and-beverage areas; a broken soap dispenser near the pot-washing area; dirty equipment in washing and food areas; storing clean cups and pots near dirty ones; food stored at improper temperatures.

A Silversea representative said in May that the Silver Wind has since been re-inspected and received a passing score. A CDC representative said the Silver Wind has not been re-inspected.

