Really ugly.



NASDAQ off 2%.

Apple down 2.33%.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

There doesn’t appear to be anything specific that would be causing such a wreck.

People are talking about “technicals” and so forth, which is unsatisfying.

Another big loser is McDonald’s (not a NASDAQ stock) which is down 3.8% after weak earnings this morning.

