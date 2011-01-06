Here Are All The Names Of The Hedge Funds That Donated $10 Million To Fend Off Financial Regulation

Steve Cohen

A recent scandal that just kind of erupted in Washington is the high number of hedge fund executives who have donated to “bankroll the GOP victory,” or more specifically, to fend off some of the financial regulations proposed in the new bill.The story is going nuts on Twitter anyway.



Most of the information is nothing new, and nothing too extraordinary, considering each of the donators has well over $10 million in their personal bank account but that didn’t stop MSBC from listing the names, along with how much they donated and to whom, of dozens of high profile hedge funders in a report on Wall Street execs bankrolling the GOP election.

Here’s everyone who was named and what was said about their donations:

Blue Ridge’s John GriffinElliott Management’s execs and their wives donated $195,800 to Rep. Scott Garrett, a little known Republican from northern New Jersey who this week is slated to become the new chairman of the House Financial Services subcommittee on capital markets. (It doesn’t sound that bad until you read that Elliott executives — one of whom wrote a check for $35,000 — ended up providing about 96 per cent of all the funds raised by the Garrett committee.)

Paul SingerElliott’s COO Keith Horn apparently rounded up the majority of the donations mentioned above

Elliott’s Paul Singer and other Elliot executives, donated nearly $500,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He also held fundraisers for the group.

SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen, was named for hosting a dinner this summer to ensure that Republicans win the election and also for his firm’s donating $31,400 to Incoming Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia, who has apparently been a key critic of the proposal to tax “carried interest” as regular income. And also for donating part of a $6 million donation that went to the Republican Governors Association. The others who donated are detailed below.

Ken GriffinKen Griffin, president of Chicago’s Citadel Investment, and his wife, Anne of Aragon Asset Management, gave $500,000 in the election’s waning days to American Crossroads. Griffin also donated part of the $6 million donation that went to the Republican Governors Association that Cohen was also a part of.

Bruce Kovner of Caxton Associates in Princeton, N.J.

Robert Mercer, co-chairman of Renaissance Technologies gave $600,000 into Concerned Taxpayers of America

John Paulson, the chairman of Paulson & Co. of Manhattan donated part of the $6 million donation that went to the Republican Governors Association that Cohen and Griffin were also a part of.

New York Social DiaryBruce KovnerBlue Ridge Capital gave $32,400 to Incoming Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia, who has apparently been a key critic of the proposal to tax “carried interest” as regular income

Gruss Investments gave $50,200 to Eric Cantor (see above)

AQR’s Cliff Asness also donated part of the $6 million donation that went to the Republican Governors Association that Cohen, Griffin, and Paulson were also a part of.

