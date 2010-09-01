News Corp Has Name For New Internet-Killing iPad Newspaper: "Daily Planet"

There hasn’t been much news about Rupert Murdoch’s forthcoming tablet and mobile phone “newspaper” since The L.A. Times reported on it in mid-August.



But Buried in the last graph of Shira Ovide’s piece in the Wall Street Journal today, about News Corp’s Fox network announcing 99-cent iTune store TV show rentals, is the following nugget:

Part of the calculus for Fox is that News Corp. wants Apple’s help with other digital projects, including the iPad version of The Wall Street Journal and a digital news offering known inside News Corp. as the “Daily Planet,” the name of the fictional paper in Superman comics.

The funny part is, News Corp. does not want Daily Planet to be referred to as a newspaper. But the fact that its been pegged as one is the only reason the story got legs in the first place.

The L.A. Times wrote about the plans on August 13.

But on July 30, The Financial Times reported that “News Corp is nearing a decision on whether to start a news organisation to provide content for a subscription application on digital tablet devices such as Apple’s iPad.”

And according to FT’s piece, CNBC first broke the story. So why did no one notice until The L.A. Times got to it?

Because The L.A. Times called it a “national newspaper for tablet computers and mobile phones” in the headline.

And whether News Corp likes it or not, that’s what people are going to consider this thing.

