The Name "Bank of America Merrill Lynch" Is Way Too Long

Merrill Bank of America?

Photo: AP

Bank of America’s merger with Merill Lynch produced an uncomfortably long name, “Bank of America Merrill Lynch.”JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse – all of these roll off the tongue nicely.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch knows it has a problem. Their seven syllable tongue twister takes even longer to type.

The bank recently addressed an issue with their email addresses being too long. What used to be @bofasecurities is now @baml, which we hear is a much appreciated improvement.

“I was worried I was misspelling it every time. It was horrible.”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s midterm solution seems to be “BofA Merrill Lynch,” which is slightly better.

