Police Say The Naked Man Arrested In Boston Was Not Tamerlan Tsarnaev

On Thursday night while police were hunting in Watertown, Mass. for bombing suspects Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, at one point they arrested a naked man who looks a lot like Tamerlan.



Police say the naked man is not Tamerlan, despite various conspiracy theories going around the Internet.

According to the official account, Tamerlan died after a shootout with cops, riddled with bullets and shrapnel before being run over by his brother who was fleeing the scene in an SUV.

Take a look:



The Watertown police department got back to us via email just to say that the naked man was not Tamerlan Tsarnaev (pictured on right and in high-res here).

The shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers occurred on Laurel Street. The journalist interviewed in this video describes naked man’s capture near Nichols and Dexter, literally down the street from the shootout.

Naked man was apparently stripped, questioned, clothed, questioned some more, and reportedly let go. It’s likely police stripped him because they were under citywide bomb threat and wanted to make sure he didn’t have a suicide vest, but the police did not comment on that.

Needless to say, Business Insider is interested to hear Naked Man's personal story

