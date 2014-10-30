The NAB's Profit Slides 9.8%, Choked By Its UK Business

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

The National Australia Bank’s cash profit dropped 9.8% to $5.18 billion after it took a $1.504 billion hit on its troubled UK business.

CEO Andrew Thorburn says the Australia and New Zealand franchises are in good shape.

But it’s disappointing to record a full year result that includes $1.5 billion after tax in UK conduct provisions and other impairments.

“We know there is value in focusing on the core business and in building a strong Australian and New Zealand franchise with real clarity around a customer-focused strategy that is executed well,” he says.

“In relation to exiting UK Banking this means we are now examining a broader range of options including those provided by public markets.”

NAB Wealth has also had an improved year, recording cash earnings growth of 13.4% to $365 million.

The bank is maintaining a final fully franked dividend of 99 cents.

Here’s the statutory headline results:

